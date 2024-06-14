St. Croix hospital CEO found his golden parachute ... in Kearney, Nebraska

CHRISTIANSTED — When Douglas Koch leaves St. Croix he is hardly being put out to pasture in the Midwest.

Not at all.

That’s because Juan F. Luis Hospital CEO Koch was recently named the new chief executive officer at the 93-bed Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

Koch will assume his role at the short-term acute care health facility on August 5.

“Doug’s midwestern roots, education and vast operational experience are an ideal fit to join the Bryan Health administrative leadership team and lead KRMC as it enters its second decade of operation,” Bryan Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Office John Woodrich said.

Since 1993, Koch held leadership positions in different healthcare systems in South Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He has led over $1 billion in health care and construction projects.

In a news release sent by KRMC, it says he is ideally suited to lead KRMC as it embarks on the construction of the Kearney Cancer Center and its expanded inpatient facilities. Bryan Health and KRMC will benefit from his proven success at both physician-led hospitals and integrated health systems.

“Doug is someone who likes to see communities thrive,” Woodrich said. “He will be an outstanding leader for Kearney Regional Medical Center and will help Bryan Health bring the most benefit to central Nebraska and the Kearney community.”

“He values and will prioritize relationships with area physicians, committed trustees and most of all a great team. His eagerness to integrate into the Kearney community distinguished him as the right choice,” Scott Smith, MD, KRMC chief medical officer, said.