St. Croix man who strangled girlfriend as she held their child charged with assault

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man who strangled a woman as she held their infant child in her arms has been charged with assault, authorities said.

Haakim Gordon, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence and simple assault & battery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 7:49 p.m. Friday, when officers were dispatched to investigate a woman’s report that she had been assaulted and strangled by her boyfriend, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Haakim Gordon, 29, of St. Croix.

A detective from the Domestic Violence Unit was assigned to investigate this case, police said.

Investigation revealed that the victim and Gordon got into an argument, which turned physical when Gordan assaulted the victim, according to police.

“During the incident, Gordon strangled the victim, pulled her hair, grabbed her face and wrist squeezing tightly which left visible injuries, while she was holding their infant child,’ VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Gordon was advised of his Miranda Rights by officers and declined to make a statement about the incident.

No bail was offered as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes. Gordon was booked, processed and remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.