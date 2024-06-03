Cops nab driver from January chain-snatching incident in Solberg

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The driver in a chain-snatching incident that took place in Solberg nearly five months ago has been arrested, authorities said.

Amon-Re Smith, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, grand larceny, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, constructive possession of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began about 1:00 a.m. on January 14, 2024, when officers were dispatched to Estate Solberg to investigate a robbery, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Amon-Re Smith, 23, of St. Thomas.

“The victim told officers that while on his way home he was approached by two masked men wearing all black who demanded that he give them the jewelry on his neck,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Investigation later revealed that one of the primary suspects in this case was one Amon-Re Smith who operated as the driver during the commission of this crime.”

Smith was detained at Cyril E. King airport on Friday after he attempted to board an airplane to leave the island on a trip, according to Chichester.

Smith was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the St. Thomas airport, police said.

CBP notified VIPD and Smith was taken into official custody and transported to the Criminal Investigations Bureau where he was read his Miranda Rights and declined to make a statement, according to police.

Smith was book, processed, and remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice of rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau or Detective S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477,