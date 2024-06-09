Woman seriously hurt in apparent shark attack off Oahu in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman was seriously injured in an apparent shark attack Friday in the waters off the island of Oahu in Hawaii, officials said.

Paramedics responded at about 2 p.m. in the Haleiwa area on Oahu’s North Shore, according to Sunny Johnson, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedic supervisor.

Johnson said paramedics treated a 25-year-old woman with multiple injuries and took her to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Further details on the attack or the extent of her injuries were not immediately available.

Also Friday, reported shark attacks led authorities to temporary close beaches to swimmers in Walton County, on the Florida Panhandle.