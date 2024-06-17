Woman who forged dead mother’s signature on real estate sales contract gets fraud charge after $42K payday

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman who forged her dead mother’s signature to a real estate document in order to reap a $42,000 windfall was arrested on fraud-related charges.

Lydia Robles, 72, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense, forgery, grand larceny, and uttering or passing forged or counterfeit matters, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on December 3, 2021, when the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating a fraud complaint about Robles, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Lydia Robles, 72, of St. Croix.

“The investigation revealed that Lydia Robles impersonated her deceased mother, and forged her signature on a Contract of Sale, which caused her to receive $42,000.00 in payment from the complainant for a property located in Williams Delight, that she does not own,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The complainant also made renovations on the home valued at $70,000.00 to later discover that he did not own the property.”

As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Lydia Robles on April 13, 2022,

which was also entered into the National Crime Information Center database, according to Chichester.

On June 15, 2024, the Economic Crimes Unit, was notified by the United States Customs and

Border Protection office in reference to Lydia Robles being present at the Henry E. Rohlsen

Airport.

Lydia Robles was served the arrest warrant, advised of her Miranda Rights, and placed under arrest without incident. Robles was subsequently booked and charged with Obtaining Money by False Pretense, Forgery, Grand Larceny, and Uttering or Passing Forged or Counterfeit Matters.

Based on the incident, bail was set at $20,000.00 for the alleged incident. Unable to post bail, Lydia

Robles was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correction Facility pending her Advice of Rights

Hearing.