Florida beach city inks deal to acquire SS United States for reefing

FORT WALTON BEACH — Florida’s Okaloosa County has signed an agreement to purchase the SS United States, according to a report in Get the Coast.

The 1952-built former ocean liner will be used as part of a plan to create the world’s largest artificial reef off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

“Negotiations with Okaloosa County have been advancing positively on a confidential basis,” The SS United States Conservancy said in a statement. “We value the County’s appreciation of the historical importance of the SS United States, their extensive experience in respectfully and effectively deploying artificial reefs, and their desire to preserve the ship’s extraordinary legacy. However, it is inappropriate for the Conservancy to comment further until the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners considers the contingent contract.”

The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for a meeting on September 3 to ratify the contract, the report added.

Citing county documents, Get the Coast said that the project involves a budget of $9 million, which will be used for the acquisition, remediation, transport and deployment of the ship and $1 million to the purchase price of the ship.

The funds will be facilitated by the county’s Tourist Development Department, which is currently requesting approval for allocation.

County staff have also identified potential funding partners and anticipate significant cost-sharing that will help reduce the overall expense of the project.

In addition to the artificial reef, the project also includes plans for a land-based museum dedicated to the ship.

The plan will reportedly bring economic and ecological benefits to Okaloosa County, with the SS United States reef expected to attract higher-spending, lower-impact visitors.

Ecologically, the vessel is anticipated to create new habitats for marine life, potentially creating fish populations and more biodiversity.

Three potential locations were identified for the project, all located within 25 miles from the shore and offering adequate depths and clearances.

According to Get the Coast, the county has until Sep. 12, 2024 to complete due diligence, which began in early August.

An agreement with the operator where the ship is currently docked must be reached on or before October 4, 2024.

Currently owned by the SS United States Conservancy, the historic ocean liner is facing an eviction order since mid-June.

Following a legal battle with the operator of the pier in Philadelphia where the ship has been docked since the 1990s, the not-for-profit organization received a 90-day notice to move the SS United States to a different location.

With a request for more time recently denied at the U.S. District Court, the deadline is set to expire on September 12, 2024.

