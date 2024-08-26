Man arrested for hitting strip club patrons with pool stick

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man is accused of hitting patrons of a strip club with a pool stick following an argument Friday night, authorities said.

Kavon Daniel, 25, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 9:06 p.m. Friday, when a Special Operations Bureau (SOB) officer responded to a disturbance in progress at the Ja Ja Bar on Kronprindsens Gade, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Kavon Daniel, 25, of St. Thomas.

When officers arrived on the scene, they met with the club’s management who stated that Daniel “entered the establishment assaulting several individuals with a pool stick,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“When officers attempted to restrain Mr. Daniel, he assaulted an officer,” Chichester added.

Daniel was eventually subdued by officers and detained.

Bail for Daniel was set at $32,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Daniel is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.