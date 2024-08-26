Shamall Turnbull faces domestic violence charge for damaging property

CHRISTIANSTED — Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Saturday morning about a St. Croix man damaging a woman’s screen door and taking her iPad so she could not contact 911, authorities said.

Shamall Turnbull Sr., 39, was arrested and charged with destruction to property-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, when the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a domestic disturbance in progress at Carib Villas Apartments in Golden Rock, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Shamall Turnbull Sr., 39, of St. Croix.

Responding officers met with the victim at the scene who stated that “Turnbull came to her apartment and caused a disturbance,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“He became enraged and damaged her screen door. He also took her iPad away preventing her from calling 911,” Chichester said. “The victim said she ran to a neighbor for assistance and called 911.”

Police also met with Turnbull who invoked his Miranda Rights and declined to give a statement.

No bail was offered to Turnbull in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws. He was booked and processed at the Mars Hill police headquarters.

The suspect was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Turnbull is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.