St. Croix woman jailed for ‘phone harassment’ and ‘cyberstalking’: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman is in custody after she allegedly harassed another person over the phone continuously and made multiple threats, authorities said.

Sh’lante Maxwell, 26, was arrested and charged with harassment by telephone, telegraph, or written communication and cyberstalking and cyber-harassment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case against Maxwell began on February 6, 2024, when the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into a complaint telephone harassment, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Sh’lante Maxwell, 26, of St. Croix.

“The investigation revealed that Sh’lante Maxwell used her personal telephone to harass the complainant multiple times and sent threatening messages,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Sh’lante Maxwell, which

was also entered into the National Crime Information Center database, according to Chichester.

Maxwell surrendered herself to officers at the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station without incident on Tuesday, where she was served a copy of the arrest warrant, advised of her Miranda Rights, and taken into official custody.

She was then booked and processed. Bail for Maxwell was set at $1,000.00

Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Maxwell is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.