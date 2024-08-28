Homeowner says contractor didn’t complete $25K kitchen remodeling job

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A homeowner claims a St. Thomas contractor failed to complete a $25,000 job to remodel their kitchen.

Damian McAleavey, 48, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense and

grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on March 6, 2023, when the Economic Crime Unit investigated a claim that a local contractor failed to complete a remodeling job as specified, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Damian McAleavey, 48, of St. Thomas.

“The complainant reported that they gave Damian McAleavey, owner of Love Your Kitchen and Bath, LLC, over $25,000.00 to remodel their kitchen cabinets and countertops,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Investigation into the complaint revealed that McAleavey failed to remodel the complainant’s cabinets and countertops; and refused to refund the payments made to complete the remodeling.”

McAleavey surrendered to Economic Crime Unit detectives on Tuesday, when he was placed under arrest and formally charged.

The suspect was transported to the Richard N. Callwood Command where he was booked and

processed.

Bail for McAleavey’s was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

McAleavey is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.