Third suspect arrested for February Castle Coakley carjacking

CHRISTIANSTED — A third suspect has been arrested in the February carjacking of a man in Castle Coakley, authorities said.

Kaywana Meade, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Samuel Rivera Jr. and I’Koyo Matthias, each 32, were arrested August 23 on charges related to a violent armed robbery in February, Virgin Islands Attorney General nominee Gordon Rhea said this week.

VIPD mug shot of Kaywana Meade, 22, of St. Croix.

The case began at 9:56 a.m. on February 22, 2024, when 911 dispatchers got a report that a

robbery occurred at Strictly the Best clothing store in Castle Coakley, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers met with the victim of the carjacking, police said.

“The investigator assigned to this matter, met with the victim who disclosed that he

was present at an establishment and met Kaywana Meade and other co-conspirators, who

orchestrated a plan to rob him after he withdrew money from the ATM,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Meade was with him in his vehicle and she had him stop in the vicinity of Strictly the Best clothing store where he was robbed and assaulted at gun point by her co-conspirators, according to Chichester.

On August 23, 2024, an arrest warrant was signed for Kaywana Meade’s arrest, according to police.

Thereafter, an all-points bulletin was disseminated to aid in the apprehension of Kaywana Meade, police said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau apprehended Meade without incident on Friday, according to police.

The suspect was detained and transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station

where she was advised of her Miranda Rights.

Meade declined to give a statement. She was arrested, booked and processed.

Bail for Meade was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Meade is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on September 2, 2024.