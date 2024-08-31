Third suspect arrested in brutal beating at Carlos Bar in Sion Farm

CHRISTIANSTED — A third suspect has been arrested for the brutal beating of a man at Carlos Bar and Restaurant in Sion Farm, authorities said.

Jose Berrios was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 10:18 p.m. on August 28, when the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of

an assault that occurred in the vicinity of Carlos Bar, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jose Berrios in St. Croix.

Responding officers met with the victim after the crime was committed, police said.

“An investigator of the Criminal Investigation met with the victim who disclosed that he was

socializing at an establishment and meet Jose Berrios and other co-conspirators, who

robbed him after he withdrew money from the ATM,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The unnamed victim was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint by Berrios and other co-conspirators when he stopped in the vicinity of Strictly the Best Clothing Store in Castle Coakley, according to Chichester.