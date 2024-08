SAN JUAN — An area of low pressure could form in the central portion of the Tropical Atlantic in a few days.

Thereafter, environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of

this system this weekend into early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.