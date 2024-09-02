2 Dominicanos with 165 pounds of cocaine in duffel bags jailed until trial

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two natives of the Dominican Republic who were caught red-handed with three duffel bags containing 165 pounds of cocaine will be held in official custody until trial.

Ery Rivera-Palmer, 39, and Yeral Marrero Reynoso, 28, each of Santo Domingo, were detained pending trial by Magistrate Judge G. Alan Teague, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

Rivera-Palmer and Marrero Reynoso were arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms by a prohibited person, U.S. Attorney Smith said.

According to court documents, on August 28, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air

and Marine Operations and Border Patrol agents discovered Rivera-Palmer and Marrero

Reynoso walking down the Haulover Bay trail heading towards the beach, one armed with an

assault-style long gun.

Minutes later, Rivera-Palmer and Marrero Reynoso were observed traveling up the trail carrying three black duffel bags. A gray Accura RDX was then seen leaving the area.

The agents, with the assistance of the Virgin Islands Police Department, located the

Acura RDX which was driven by Marrero Reynoso and Rivera-Palmer was the passenger.

As agents approached the vehicle, they observed two assault-style rifles in the rear passenger

floorboard. A third firearm, a Glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, was found on

the driver side floorboard.

Neither of the two assault-style rifles had serial numbers.

In the rear of the vehicle, agents recovered three duffle bags containing 61 brick-shaped packages

containing approximately 75 kilograms of cocaine.

Both men were illegally present in the United States which prohibits them from possessing firearms.