Dry air takes the starch out of disturbances

SAN JUAN — A tropical wave located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur over the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for additional development by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean

A second tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic is also producing disorganized shower activity.

Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while it moves slowly northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

This system could produce locally heavy rains across portions of the Cabo Verde Islands today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

A third tropical wave moving quickly westward at about 20 mph is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near southeastern Cuba, Jamaica, and across portions of the central Caribbean Sea.

Some development is possible late this week when the wave slows down over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or early next week over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.