3 ‘crab queens’ arrested for violent robbery on St. Croix, VIPD says

KINGSHILL — St. Croix’s female criminal element is showing their male counterparts that they can’t compete with them on the Big Island.

Zaynah Larocque, 24, Zariya Larocque, 20, and Adriana J. Rosario, 19, were arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree assault, grand larceny, and instigating or aiding in a fight, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on June 10, 2024, when 911 dispatchers got a report of a robbery that occurred in the near the Crab Queen restaurant on Glynn Road, according to the VIPD.

A detective from the Criminal Investigation Bureau was assigned to investigate this matter and contacted the victim, who disclosed that she was assaulted and robbed by Zaynah Larocque,

Zariya Larocque, Adriana J. Rosario and another co-conspirator, police said.

The case was filed at the Attorney General’s office and thereafter, an arrest warrant was issued by a Superior Court Judge who set bail at $75,000.00 each of the defendants.

On September 12, 2024, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau placed the Larocque sisters and Rosario (19) under arrest, according to the VIPD.

They were advised of their Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Unable to post bail, they were transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

The three suspects are scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.