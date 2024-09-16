‘Crib King’ Home Depot employee admits he walked out of the store with $9,000 in items

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after a Home Depot employee allegedly walked out of the Barren Spot store with $9,000 worth of items.

KyJean Nisbett, 25, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and embezzlement by employee, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on March 27, 2024, when detectives with the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating the security practices of one KyJean Nisbett on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that KyJean Nisbett admitted to the multi-asset protection manager for The Home Depot, that he willfully walked out of the Home Depot store with merchandise on several different occasions while he was employed there, and sold the items to unknown individuals,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of KyJean Nisbett, 25, of St. Croix.

Nisbett recalled the merchandise he stole total between $8,000.00 – $9,000.00; but, Home Depot accountants could only account for a loss of $3,226.00, according to Chichester.

On September 16, 2024, KyJean Nisbett was present with his Attorney when he turned himself over to Detectives from the Virgin Islands Police Department Economic Crimes Unit.

Nisbett was served with an Arrest Warrant then placed under arrest without incident.

He was then processed and booked, with bail set at $35,000.00.

Unable to post set bail, Nisbett was transported to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility

pending an Advice of Rights hearing on September 17, 2024