Cocaine dealer who tried to unload 110 pounds on a DEA agent gets 8 years

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man who offered to sell 110 pounds of cocaine to a federal agent got eight years in prison, authorities said.

Leroy Roebuck Jr., 37, of Solitude, was sentenced to 97 months incarceration following his guilty plea to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

U.S. District Judge Wilma A. Lewis also ordered Roebuck to serve three years of supervised release, pay a fine of $2,000.00 and a $100.00 special assessment.

According to court documents, on April 25, 2023, Roebuck arranged for the sale of 60 kilograms of cocaine to an undercover agent at a cost of $900,000.00.

On April 26, 2023, Roebuck contacted the undercover agent and agreed to sell the agent 50 kilograms of cocaine after he discovered that the remaining 10 kilograms were of poor quality.

Thereafter, on April 26, 2023, Roebuck and an unidentified individual arrived at a predetermined location to complete the sale of the cocaine.

Roebuck asked the undercover agent if he wanted to see the cocaine, after which he showed the agent four containers that held varying quantities of individually wrapped bricks of cocaine. Roebuck was then placed under arrest.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). It was prosecuted

by Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal,

state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.