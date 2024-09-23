New Jersey cops nab man wanted for shooting Red Hook robbery victim in the head

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A St. Thomas man wanted for shooting his intended Red Hook robbery victim in the head was captured by New Jersey law enforcement to face charges here.

Hyram J. Graneau Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and other related felony charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on June 5, 2024 in Red Hook, St. Thomas, when Graneau and his unnamed accomplices “attempted to rob the victim of his bag,” according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Hyram Graneau Jr., 35, of St. Thomas.

“During the altercation, Graneau shot the victim at least once to the head,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The victim sustained a tangential wound to the right side of his head.”

Graneau Jr. absconded from the territory days after the incident, according to Chichester.

But on September 10, 2024, New Jersey law enforcement authorities apprehended Graneau based on an an August 20, 2024 arrest warrant issued by the Virgin Islands Superior Court, police said.

Graneau was extradited to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands on September 22, 2024, according to police.

Bail for Graneau was set at $100,000.00. The suspect was jailed pending further court action.

This case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to notify the 911 Emergency Call Center or Detective Yordona LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546, the Commissioner’s Office at (340)715-5506, or the anonymous tip

service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.