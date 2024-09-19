DHS’ family assistance division to close temporarily tomorrow

FREDERIKSTED — The USVI Department of Human Services (VIDHS) Division of Family Assistance, announces a temporary closure of the Certification Unit in the St. Croix District only on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This closure is due to a scheduled staff Professional Development Day. The professional development day is essential to the overall development and training needs of the staff. The day’s

focus will be on ensuring that staff maintain the highest standards of service delivery, enhance problem solving skills, time management, and self-care.

To continue maintaining services to the public, the following options are available:

Applications/Forms can be downloaded from the DHS website at www.dhs.gov.vi, complete and return via one of the following methods.

Documents to be returned can be delivered in the following manner:

Hand delivery

Drop Box: 41-B Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00820

Postal mail USPS

4102 Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00840-3376

E-Mail

certoffice.stx@dhs.vi.gov

Normal office hours and regular services will resume on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.

The Department of Human Services apologizes for any inconvenience that this closure may cause.