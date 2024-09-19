What Are the Simplest Ways to Start Using Cryptocurrencies?

The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies has encouraged many people to look into the idea of using these digital assets. Since making the first moves in an area like this can be daunting, it’s worth looking into some of the simplest and most stress-free ways.

Simple Mining Apps

You may recall Bitcoin mining was previously described as being a difficult and hugely time-consuming process where the risk of computers overheating and catching fire was an unexpected occupational hazard. The process of mining new tokens is still complex, but there have been changes that now make it more suitable for newcomers to try whenever they like.

A look at the best cryptos to mine brings back names like Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and Ravencoin (RVN). Bitcoin (BTC) tops the list but since mining BTC is a hugely competitive industry you must check the latest news to see if it currently makes financial sense to mine these tokens. If it does, you can choose between solo mining and joining a mining pool where the rewards are shared.

The arrival of smartphone mining apps has made this activity more accessible and a lot easier for beginners. Crypto Mining and GoMining are among the options for working in this way. These apps all work in slightly different ways, but the basic idea is normally that you pay to operate a cloud miner and can choose to upgrade it if you want to earn more quickly.

Using Bitcoin ATMs

The next question you might ask is what you would do with cryptocurrencies anyway. Some people use them as an investment vehicle or as a store of value , but what if you want to start spending money conveniently? The range of ways you can spend these assets is growing and there are even Bitcoin ATMs in a lot of cities where you can buy or sell tokens.

These machines are simple to operate and use the QR code of your wallet for easy linking to your funds. In a matter of moments, you can buy your first BTC in this way, although you need to have set up a wallet earlier.

If you want digital cash to make your life easier, you might find that it makes sense to withdraw your crypto funds in this way when you travel.

Free Spins in Bitcoin Casinos

The number of ways of using digital currencies online is growing and, in some cases, special bonuses are offered for crypto users. This is the deal in some online casinos where tokens like BTC and ETH are accepted for gambling purposes. Free spin offers give new members the chance to start playing with a set of bonus games before they use their own funds.



We can also see others that encourage players to carry on spinning and invite other crypto enthusiasts to join them. This can be seen with the offer to refer a friend to join mBit casino and claiming both a bonus. Both the person doing the referral, and their friend get free spins to use on the site’s slots. Other bonuses can then be unlocked by players who deposit and play the games regularly.

Play Games for Free Coins

The play-to-earn and tap-to-earn genres have produced plenty of excitement based on

the fact that players get tokens just by playing. While this might sound too good to be

true, there are many solid examples already up and running where players have earned

useful rewards. However, there are some potential drawbacks to be aware of.

For example, the gameplay isn’t always as exciting as it first appears. This can cause the

games to turn into a daily grind where the player is just trying to collect as many tokens

as possible. You’re most likely to find this happening in the tap-to-earn genre that includes

Hamster Kombat, where the games tend to be very simple affairs that just require the

user to repeatedly tap the screen to slowly earn coins..

Exchanges Give Bonuses to New Customers

Finally, buying from an exchange remains the most common way for people to get their

first cryptocurrency tokens. You can use your local fiat currency or a major currency like

US dollars to buy some coins in a matter of seconds, choosing from the dozens of different

digital currencies currently on offer. Follow the latest online news stories and price trends

to see which coins are gaining or losing value.

One point to consider here is that leaving your tokens in the exchange wallet you’re given

is very convenient. However, you don’t have full control over your money until you move the funds into your own wallet. This can be a hardware wallet that comes in the form of a physical device that fits into your USB slot, or it could be an online wallet that you set up a secure password for.

There are now plenty of ways to get started with cryptocurrencies in a way that fits your

lifestyle and needs. If you’re keen to give them a try, start by taking a moment to think

about what you’re aiming to get out of them before you decide how to do it.