NHC monitors Invest 92-L, wary it will become Tropical Storm Gordon

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track two more areas in the Atlantic that could become the next named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Each system has a medium chance of developing over the next several days, putting the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the U.S. on alert as peak hurricane season approaches.

The NHC said Invest 92-L continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form while the system meanders over the central tropical Atlantic. By the middle of the week, the system is forecast to move west to northwestward at 10 mph.

The NHC is giving Invest 92-L a medium chance of developing. If this system develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Gordon.

The NHC is also monitoring another area in the central tropical Atlantic, associated with a trough of low pressure several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

According to the NHC, this system is expected to interact with another tropical disturbance moving off the western coast of Africa in a couple of days.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the second half of this week as the system moves west-northwestward at 10-15 mph.

The NHC is giving the system a high chance of developing over the next seven days.