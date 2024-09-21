‘Network issues’ prevent Department of Finance from printing government checks

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Government House said late Friday night that “network issues” have delayed the Department of Finance’s printing of government payroll and retirement checks.

Employees or former employees with direct deposit are not currently affected by the Virgin Islands Department of Finance SNAFU.

“This is to announce that the Department of Finance is experiencing network issues that have affected the printing of hard checks and external access to the DOF website,” Government House spokesman Robert Motta Jr. said at 7:40 p.m. in a prepared statement released to the media.

Government of the Virgin Islands checks are typically distributed to employees every other Thursday.

“Our service provider has been contacted and has been working on resolving these issues,” Motta said. “Once the issues have been resolved, we will proceed with check printing distribution and restore access to our website.

“We apologize for any inconvenience as we manage these special circuit issues which are beyond our control.”