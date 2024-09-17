Nude, ‘bruised’ woman found dead inside Harbor View apartment

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police officers performing a wellness check Friday afternoon at an apartment in Golden Rock found a woman unresponsive inside.

Jendiya “Flaca” Mendez, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene inside Building 23 of Harbor View Apartments, according to the VIPD.

The investigation into Mendez’s death began at 4:06 p.m., when 911 dispatchers were notified that a tenant was found unresponsive in her Harbor View apartment, police said.

When investigators arrived, they observed a “bruised, disheveled, nude Hispanic female

sitting on a chair by the door,” according to police.

Officers met with a neighbor of Mendez, who often checked on her welfare.

The neighbor called the rental office for assistance after repeatedly getting no response from her friend on Thursday and Friday.

“The case is being investigated as a suspicious death currently,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “We are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.”

Anyone with information about Mendez’s death is urged to call 911, CIB tip line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.