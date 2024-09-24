St. Croix man indicted for threatening to kill federal agents

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man who threatened to kill federal agents was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Jamoi Weekes, 30, was charged with making threats to assault and murder federal and local law enforcement officers, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

“Heinous threats of violence that target our partners in law enforcement will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Smith said. “Law enforcement officials must be free to perform their duties without fear or intimidation, and as evidenced in the case against Weekes, we will steadfastly prosecute threats against public servants and aggressively seek penalties against those who engage in such abhorrent crimes.”

According to court documents, on August 31, 2024, Weekes attempted to board a flight at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix. Weekes was referred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for a secondary inspection before boarding his flight.

Weekes then became extremely irate and combative and began threatening to murder and retaliate

against the officers if he ever saw them again. Weekes was then determined to be unsuitable to board his flight and was ordered to leave the airport.

While exiting the airport, Weekes encountered two Virgin Islands Port Authority officers who he also

threatened to murder.

Rather than leave the airport, Weekes then followed two Customs and Border Protection officers from the airport terminal to the parking lot and again threatened to murder the officers.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It is being

prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye.

U.S. Attorney Smith reminds the public that an indictment is merely a formal charging document, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law