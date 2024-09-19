St. Croix woman accused of forging $11K insurance check at Banco Popular

KINGSHILL — A woman is now in prison after police say she forged an insurance check worth more than $11,000 last year.

Laurissa S. Knight, 37, was arrested and charged with forgery and possession of forged Instruments, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on September 8, 2023, when detectives with the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating the business practices of Knight, according to the VIPD.

The investigation revealed that on or about August 4, 2023, Laurissa Knight did receive a check from Guardian Insurance Company, in the amount of $11,808.48, which was payable to Mid-Island Federal

Credit Union and herself, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Laurissa S. Knight, 37, of St. Croix.

Knight then forged the signature of Mid-Island Federal Credit Union in an attempt to cash the check at Banco Popular, where she was in possession of the forged instrument, according to Knight.

On September 18, 2024, at approximately 11:52 a.m., ECU detectives executed an arrest warrant on Knight for the charges above, police said.

Knight was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Police Operation Building, where she was

processed and booked, according to police.

Bail for Knight was set at $5,500.00. Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Knight was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.