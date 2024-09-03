Strawberry Hill man arrested on domestic violence charge

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man faces a domestic violence charge after he allegedly sucker punched a woman in the back of the head as she was doing the dishes.

Stephen Gonzales, 38, of Strawberry Hill, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 8:05 p.m. on August 30, when officers were dispatched to a residence in Strawberry Hill regarding a domestic violence incident, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Stephen Gonzales, 38, of Strawberry Hill in St. Croix.

The woman told members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau that Gonzales grabbed her by the back of her neck and began punching her in her head as she was doing the dishes, police said.

The victim told officers she tried to fight back, but Gonzales then “wrapped his right arm around her neck tightly to the point where she could not breathe,” according to police

Gonzales continued punching her in the head and face area, but she was eventually able to break free from Gonzales, police said.

Once free, the woman fled the house and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, according to police.

Gonzales was taken into official custody and charged with domestic violence.

No bail was offered to Gonzales in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws.

Gonzales was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station, where he was booked and processed.

The suspect was transferred to custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Gonzales is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.