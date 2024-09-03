Fatal accident near Christiansted cemetery: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a one-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend left one woman dead and the driver of the vehicle seriously injured, Virgin Islands Police said.

The incident report began at 1:09 a.m. on August 30, when 911 dispatchers directed the Traffic Investigation Bureau to investigate a one vehicle automobile collision with major injuries that occurred at the eastern entrance of the Christiansted Cemetery, according to the VIPD.

“Officers arriving on the scene were told by members of Virgin Islands Fire and Rescue that two individuals were in the vehicle,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The injured were identified as Shannon Grey (female passenger) and Bobbe Lee Parker (male driver), according to Director Dratte.

“The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Juan F. Luis Hospital Emergency Room for medical treatment,” he said. “The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.”

This case was assigned to VIPD Detective Jayda Christopher.

This case is under active investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department Traffic

Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District.