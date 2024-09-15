Tropical Storm Gordon to downgrade itself into a depression today

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Gordon, which became a named storm Friday, was forecast to weaken into a depression on today.

In its 5 a.m. AST update, the National Hurricane Center said Gordon had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Gordon was located about 1,200 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving west-northwest at 10 mph and there are no coastal warnings. The storm is not a threat to land.

The center said tropical storm-force winds were extending up to 140 miles from its center.

A slightly slower westward or west-southwestward motion is forecast over the next several days as it “continues to experience moderate shear and a drier and more stable airmass,” NHC said.

In the update, NHC said “gradual restrengthening is possible by the middle part of next week,” but in the later update said Gordon “may degenerate into a remnant low or surface trough.”

Gordon is the seventh named storm in the Atlantic.

Hurricanes were Beryl, Debby, Ernesto and Francine. Tropical storms were Alberto and Cindy.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a non-tropical area of low pressure, a few hundred miles off the Carolina coast, is expected to form this weekend, the NHC A depression or storm could form early next week as the system moves generally northwestward toward the coast.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 40% and through seven days it is 50% in the update.

“As the storm approaches the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow morning, heavy rain will spread northward across eastern North Carolina and eastern Virginia,” AccuWeather.com senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

There are no Caribbean watches or warnings in effect at this time.

The next named storm would be Helene.

Tropical Storm Gordon on Saturday was forecast to weaken into a depression Sunday in the Atlantic. Image courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Organization (NOAA).