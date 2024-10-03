3 wounded after shots fired in Bovoni

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police officers responded to shots fired in the Bovoni area of St. Thomas on Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Emergency 911 dispatchers received calls starting about 7:57 p.m. from concerned citizens that one man was shot. according to the VIPD.

But, when officers arrived on scene, they were told that two additional men were transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

All three men were treated for their gunshot wounds, according to Chichester.

The CIB Major Crimes Division is currently investigating this case and is asking anyone with information to please call 911, or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.