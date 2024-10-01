Man, 43, faces attempted murder charge after shooting minor, police say

FREDERIKSTED — A 13-year-old St. Croix boy who was shot three times by an adult male had to be rushed to emergency surgery after sustaining multiple gun shot wounds to his lower body, Virgin Islands Police said.

Andre M. Browne, 43, of William’s Delight, was later apprehended and charged him with attempted murder. Unable to post bail set at $100,000, he was jailed pending further court action.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received an alert through Shot Spotter of several gunshots discharged in the area of William’s Delight about 7:51 p.m. Thursday, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers made contact with the 13-year-old victim, who told them that while he and two friends were walking, dogs began chasing them.

VIPD mug shot of Andre M. Browne, 43, of Williams Delight in St. Croix.

He said that they threw stones at the dogs and began running. Then he heard gunshots and fell to the ground. The victim told police that when he looked back, he saw a man whom he identified as “Andre,” running toward them with a rifle held with both hands.

“The minor sustained gunshot wounds to the hip, buttocks, and leg. He was transported to Luis Hospital where he was immediately admitted for surgery,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Officers contacted Browne in person at his home, where he was eventually placed under arrest and charged with attempted murder.

Bail was set at $100,000, and Browne was subsequently remanded to the John Bell Correctional Facility pending his initial court hearing.