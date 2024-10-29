Estate Thomas man charged with domestic violence

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault after a woman said she was beaten by the suspect last month.

Mohammed J. Ahmad, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on September 9, 2024, when the Domestic Violence Unit was notified about an alleged incident of domestic violence that occurred on September 5, 2024, in Estate Thomas, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Mohammed J. Ahmad, 25, of Estate Thomas in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The victim, an adult female, stated that on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at about 5:00 p.m., Mohammed Ahmad, strangled her and struck her several times about her body after an argument that occurred in his apartment,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Mohammed J. Ahmad surrendered himself to officers assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit, according to Chichester.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Ahmad declined to provide a statement to police. He was booked and processed.

No bail was offered to the suspect in keeping with the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Ahmad was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail while he awaits an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone who has information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5535 or the Office of the Police Chief.