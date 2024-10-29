Routine traffic stop yields arrest on gun charge

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was charged with illegal gun possession after a traffic stop yielded a firearm and drugs, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Antwon Hill, 32, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm with an obliterated serial number. according to the VIPD.

The case began at 5:37 p.m. Friday, when Special Operations Bureau (SOB) officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Valdemar A. Hill Sr. Drive near Beacon Point, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Antwon Hill, 32, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Officers initiated a traffic stop of Antwon Hill’s vehicle a 2009 Honda Accord due to it not having a front license plate affixed to the front bumper, according to police.

Upon approaching Hill’s vehicle, officers detected a strong order of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, police said.

“A search was conducted of the vehicle for additional marijuana contraband and a black Glock firearm with an

obliterated serial number was located in the vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Hill is not licensed to carry a firearm in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and was immediately charged with illegal gun possession and taken into official custody, according to Chichester.

The suspect was then read his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Bail for Hill was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending further court action.