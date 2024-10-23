Fatal shooting reported at fish market in Hospital Ground

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in St. Thomas on Tuesday afternoon, Virgin Islands Police said.

The homicide occurred at around 2:34 p.m. in the area of the fish market in Hospital Ground, according to the VIPD.

Callers to 911 reported that a man had been shot in the chest, and police spokesman Glen Dratte said the victim later died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Franklin Thomas Archibald, Jr., but have not yet provided any details about the case, which remains under investigation.

The death marks the territory’s 32nd homicide reported so far this year, including 14 on St. Croix and 18 on St. Thomas.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Virgin Islands Police at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-714-9823, 340-714-9828, or 340-714-9829. You can also contact the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.