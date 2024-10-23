St. Croix man shot ‘multiple’ times in Grove Place rushed to hospital

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a St. Croix man was shot “multiple” times at an apartment complex in Grove Place this morning, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 11:46 a.m., when a concerned citizen called 911 to report several shots fired near Lorraine Village in Estate Grove Place, according to the VIPD.

“Upon arrival, the officers found one male with multiple gunshot wounds,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The male was transported to the hospital via ambulance.”

VIPD, the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Forensics were dispatched to the crime scene to canvas the area and speak to possible witnesses, according to Chichester.

This case is currently under active investigation by the CIB.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available from police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to please contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at

340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).