How to choose the right online casino in the Virgin Islands 

Online gambling is becoming incredibly popular in the Virgin Islands; however, it can be a challenge to find the right casino, as both the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands have separate licensing systems. While there is a wealth of top online casinos to play at, you need to choose carefully! We’re happy to help you find the best.

Why You Shouldn’t Just Gamble Anywhere

As much as we enjoy online gambling, it’s fair to say that the industry is rife with scams. After all, it can be quite easy to pluck cash out of somebody’s pocket by manipulating the games to ensure a person never wins.

While you might be fine if you randomly chose a website to gamble at, we wouldn’t risk it. We’ve seen a lot of people get burned before, and we wouldn’t want it to happen to you, too. Do your research. Follow the advice below.

Look for Site Licensing

As we’ve mentioned, the Virgin Islands have two different licensing systems in place. You’ll want to ensure that any online casino you gamble at has been licensed to operate within the Virgin Islands. It should say it pretty clearly on the site, somewhere near the bottom of the page.

A site being licensed shows that the website has committed to fairness and following your local regulations. Online casino owners have to jump through hoops and spend a whole lot of cash to get licensed. So, if a site has that license, you’re in good hands.

You might also want to consider sites licensed in major regions too. You won’t be protected as much if you gambled at a UK-registered casino, for instance. However, you’d still be safe.

A good iGaming guide will give you an idea of the types of games you can play at an online casino in the Virgin Islands.

Look at Game Options

Do you have a game in mind for playing online? Well, make sure the online casino caters to you.

For example, if you’re a fan of slot machines, then choose an online casino with a ton of them. If you’re more of a table game player, then go for an online casino that will cater to your needs too.

Honestly, this part shouldn’t be too much of a problem nowadays. Most online casinos have hundreds of games available. However, it’s still worth having a browse to see if there is anything that catches your eye because there can be small game differences between major online casino brands. And remember, if you lose power or access to the internet you won’t be able to game online – the only downside of online gaming versus visiting a real-life casino that we can think of!

Look at Banking Options

You need a way to get money in and out of your account, right? So, before you commit to an online casino, have a look at three things:

What payment methods do they support?

How fast the withdrawal of funds is (the faster, the better)

Whether there are any fees (there should be no fees)

We all have our ideas about what we want to see on the sites here. So, just think about the payment methods that are the most convenient for you and go with that.

Read Reviews

Gamblers love helping other gamblers. Like, a lot. Whenever we’re a bit dubious of a new online casino (and it does happen), we make sure that we read through reviews.

Online gamblers can be a bit critical (ok, very critical) of sites, but this works to your advantage. You get a lot of advice about whether a specific platform will be right for you.

Don’t just read the star rating for these reviews (or however the platform has been rated). Read the actual review. The pros and cons of the platform. Since you’re putting your money on the line here, you’ll want to get it right.

Don’t forget to share your reviews later on.

Mobile Support

A good platform should always have mobile support. While it’s convenient to gamble on the go with a mobile app or website, this still applies even if you are not planning on playing on your mobile.

Mobile support shows that the site has invested in itself and is keeping up with the trends. We don’t think we’ve ever seen a decent online casino that doesn’t have mobile support.

Think About the Bonus

Yes. Online casinos now have bonuses to lure you in. It shouldn’t be the first thing that you look for when you are deciding whether to gamble somewhere, but it could be a nice little sweetener.

If you’re looking at the site bonuses, always make sure that you read through the terms and conditions of the bonus so you know what you’re getting. Some bonuses are way too good to be true.

Customer Service

Finally, you might as well look at the customer service team. See how easy they are to reach. Live chat is great, however, you might want to give them a call, too. If there are no details of how to get in touch with the online casino, give them a wide berth. They aren’t somewhere that you want to gamble. Trust us.

Wrapping Up

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned gambler, we hope we’ve helped you choose the right online casino in the Virgin Islands. Remember, it’s a good idea to try out multiple platforms explore their benefits, and maybe grab some signup bonuses!