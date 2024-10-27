Husband found unresponsive by wife in Carambola-area residence

FREDERIKSTED — A death at a Carambola-area residence in St. Croix is being investigated as a possible suicide, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 3:21 p.m. Friday, when officers were dispatched to Sweet Lime, Frederiksted, in reference to a possible suicide, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers observed the victim, a Caucasian male, in the ambulance with Emergency Medical personnel performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The unnamed victim was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for further treatment, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Chichester.

Police interviewed the man’s wife, who stated that after an argument, she left with their

toddler, and upon her return, she discovered her husband was deceased, she said.

“After seeking assistance from her neighbors, CPR was performed until EMS arrived,” Chichester added.

The St. Croix Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, police said.