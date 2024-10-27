Police investigating after man found unresponsive at St. Croix By The Sea condominiums

CHRISTIANSTED — A death at an Estate St. John condominium complex in St. Croix is being investigated as a possible suicide, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, when a 911 emergency dispatcher relayed via police radio a possible suicide at old St. Croix By The Sea Condominiums, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers said they observed “a Caucasian male on the floor with his wife performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR),” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The wife stated that she found her husband and she immediately called 911 and begin CPR, which

she did until EMS arrival,” Chichester said.

The St. Croix Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the official cause of death, police said.