Invest 94L monitored for development as Milton recovery continues

MIAMI — A tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 94L is moving through the Atlantic Ocean and could develop several days from now.

The disturbance has a low chance of developing over the next two days, and a medium chance of developing over the next week.

Central Tropical Atlantic

A well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing minimal showers and thunderstorms.

This system is currently embedded in an unfavorable environment and development is not anticipated over the next couple of days.

However, this system is forecast to move generally westward to west-southwestward, and environmental conditions could become more favorable for gradual development by the middle to latter part of this week.

A tropical depression could form as the system begins moving west-northwestward and approaches or moves near the Leeward islands by the end of this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

Florida still recovering in wake of deadly Hurricane Milton

Days after Hurricane Milton made a deadly landfall as a Category 3 storm last week, millions across Florida continue to grapple with the storm’s aftermath. The hurricane brought winds over 100 mph, a near-record storm surge and a historic tornado outbreak.

The risk of flooding continues in many parts of the state, and crews are still working to restore power and clear debris. At least 21 people were killed as a result of the storm.