Man accused of beating and kicking woman after coming home drunk and demanding $19

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas resident has been charged with assault after allegedly coming home drunk and demanding less than $20 he gave a woman for groceries, authorities said.

Beeri de la Cruz, 37, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case against de la Cruz began at 8:00 a.m. on September 25, 2024, when the Domestic Violence Unit was notified of a domestic violence assault that took place in Bovoni, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Beeri de la Cruz, 37, of St. Thomas.

The victim stated that on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at about 10:00 p.m., Beeri de la Cruz arrived home intoxicated and began demanding the $19.00 that he gave her for groceries, police said.

“The victim stated that Mr. de la Cruz pushed her, slammed her head against the floor and kicked her in the ribs several times, causing multiple injuries about her body,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

De la Cruz voluntarily agreed to surrender himself to officers assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit in St. Thomas on Tuesday.

The suspect was read his Miranda Rights and declined to provide a statement.

De la Cruz was booked, processed and transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone who has information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5535 or the Office of the Police Chief or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.