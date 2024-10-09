Man accused of strangling, beating woman in her own home

CHRISTIANSTED — A man was charged with assault and related charges after allegedly beating and strangling a woman following a heated argument, authorities said.

Javier Rodriguez, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, simple Assault & battery-domestic violence and disturbing the peace by fighting, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate a domestic violence complaint that was reported at the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station on October 8, 2024, at about 3:20 p.m., according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Javier Rodriguez, 42, of St. Croix.

An investigation revealed that the complainant reported that on October 6, 2024 she was

assaulted by Javier Rodriguez at her home, police said.

She stated that Rodriguez made accusations to which she informed him were false, then he began to hit her on her head and face and slapped her in the face, according to police.

“Rodriguez then proceeded to assault her multiple times with a broomstick and a cell phone,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “He also placed both his hands around her throat squeezing her throat until she gasped for air and threatened to kill her.”

The victim complained of pain to her throat, face, and the back and right side of her neck, according to Chichester.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau along with members of the Special Operations Bureau, placed Rodriguez under arrest at his home on Tuesday.

The suspect was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed. No bail was offered in according with the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Rodriguez was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell AdultCorrectional Facility in Golden Grove.

He is scheduled for an advice of rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill today.