Man killed in Mandahl Bay beach shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — One man was killed during a shooting Monday in the Mandahl Bay Beach area, the Police Department confirmed.

According to VIPD, the 911 Emergency Call Center received calls shortly after 6 p.m. about shots fired in the area.

Responding officers arrived and found an unresponsive Hispanic man who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene pronounced him dead at 7:01 p.m.

Next-of-kin identified the victim as Stalin N. Flores-Gomez, 23, according to police.

The case is being actively investigated by VIPD’s Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact VIPD at 340-774-2211 or Major Crimes at 340-714-9823, 340-714-9828 or 340-714-9829. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI by calling 1-800-222-8477.

.