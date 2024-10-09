Public Works commissioner condemns act of vandalism at Eastern Cemetery in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — DPW employees discovered a defaced and desecrated gravesite at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay on St. Thomas on Tuesday morning, the Public Works Department said today.

DPW staff promptly contacted the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) to open an investigation into the matter, according to the department.

DPW Commissioner Derek Gabriel strongly condemned the act of vandalism.

“Cemeteries are a respected place where we lay our loved ones to rest,” said Commissioner Gabriel. “No family should ever have to worry about their loved ones being disturbed in such a manner. These deplorable actions will not go unchecked.”

The department sincerely apologizes to the affected family and friends of the deceased and will work with the family to ensure their loved one is properly interned as quickly as possible.

“A few bad actors in our community have caused great grief and pain for those still mourning their loved one,” DPW Commissioner Gabriel said. “We will continue to work with VIPD as they endeavor to apprehend the offenders.”