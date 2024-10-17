Man tells police he broke into house, stole car key and car ‘for personal reasons’

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man is accused of breaking into a person’s house, stealing their car key — and then their car.

Bruce F. Wheatley, 18, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, grand larceny, unlawful entry, and trespassing, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on Wednesday, when the Criminal Investigation Bureau was informed by officers on Main Street of an attempted fraudulent use of a credit card, according to the VIPD.

The prime suspect, Wheatley, was brought in for questioning during which he confessed to burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Bruce F. Wheatley, 18, of St. Thomas

Wheatley indicated that on October 9, 2024, he broke into a residence located on Dronningens Gade, according to police.

“He also stated that he found a vehicle key therein and used the vehicle for personal reasons,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Wheatley was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of

Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending further court action.

This case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

The VIPD urges anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation Bureau at 340-774-

2211, the 911 Emergency Call Center, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, directly to

the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.