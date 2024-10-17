Woman who offered man money to buy food strangled in her own doorway

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A woman who offered money to a man to buy food was strangled in her own doorway.

Abdul Ghaffar Abiff, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence, and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on October 12, 2024, when the Domestic Violence Unit was notified of a domestic violence assault case that occurred near Kronprindsens Gade, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Abdul Ghaffar Abiff, 28, of St. Thomas.

The victim, an adult female, stated that on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at about 3:40 p.m., “Abdul Ghaffar Abiff, came to her residence and strangled her,” police said.

The victim stated that Abiff showed up to her residence after she declined more than thirty calls and asked her for money to buy food, according to police.

“The victim said that she threw the money through the front door, however Abiff entered her residence without her permission and began to strangle her,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Abiff voluntarily surrendered to officers in the Domestic Violence Unit without incident on Wednesday, according to Chichester.

The suspect was read his Miranda Rights and declined to provide a statement. He was booked and processed.

No bail was offered to Abiff in keeping with the domestic violence laws of the territory.

Abiff was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending further court action.

This case is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5535, or the Office of the Police Chief.