National Hurricane Center tracking Invests 94L, 95L. What can the USVI and Puerto Rico expect?

MIAMI — There’s good news when it comes to the tropics: Even though the National Hurricane Center is tracking two invests, neither seem to be a threat to the U.S. Virgin Islands at this time.

Invest 94L, which flirted earlier this week with the potential to develop into Tropical Storm Nadine, is expected to impact Puerto Rico and Hispaniola with flooding rain.

Newly-designated Invest 95L, which is showing some potential of becoming a short-lived tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Nadine, could bring the same conditions to Central America and Mexico Saturday, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The next named storms of the season will be Nadine and Oscar.

North of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (Invest 94L)

A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending a couple hundred miles north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Development, if any, of this disturbance should be slow to occur while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at around 20 mph, continuing north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, then near Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas this weekend.

Further development is not expected due to strong upper-level winds by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Western Caribbean Sea (Invest 95L)

Widespread showers and thunderstorms continue across the northwestern Caribbean Sea in association with a broad area of low pressure that is gradually becoming better defined to the north of eastern Honduras.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development over the next day or so, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the system moves inland over Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.