Princess partners with Aristocrat Gaming

MIAMI — Princess Cruises has announced a partnership with Aristocrat Gaming to elevate the gaming experience for guests aboard Princess ships, according to a press release.

As part of this partnership, Aristocrat Gaming will develop innovative gaming experiences specifically tailored for Princess Cruises.

Additionally, they will create promotional initiatives with land-based casinos, offering Princess cruise vacations as rewards to casino customers.

This integration of gaming experiences aims to enhance entertainment options for cruise guests and provide unique incentives for casino players.

“Our Princess casinos are among the most popular experiences aboard our ships and we’re confident Aristocrat Gaming can further elevate the gaming experience for our guests,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“This partnership allows us to create even more entertainment value in our casinos by bringing favorite Aristocrat Gaming brands to life aboard our Princess ships.

“We are proud to be the newest partner of Princess Cruises, bringing together our iconic brands to create innovative and entertaining experiences for players on the sea and off,” added Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. “In addition to exciting promotional opportunities throughout the year, we are excited to set sail with fans on the inaugural Buffalo-themed cruise.”

Guests on Princess ships will enjoy themed slot gaming zones, including the newly introduced Buffalo Zone by Aristocrat Gaming on the Sun Princess. In addition, Aristocrat Gaming will host an event on the Sun Princess in 2025 to celebrate the top fans of the Buffalo series.

By Cruise Industry News