Teenager dies after being shot in the head at Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion

FREDERIKSTED — An investigation is underway into the death of a teenager who was shot in the head on Friday evening, according to a Virgin Islands Police Department news release.

Errol Stephen St. Jean, 19, was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, according to the VIPD.

The investigation began at 6:12 p.m., when 911 emergency dispatchers got several calls about “a male who got shot in the head” near the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion housing community, police said.

“All resources” were dispatched to the crime scene in Estate Smithfield, according to police.

“VIPD traveled and discovered a male on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The victim was transported to Juan F. Luis Hospital where he succumbed to his injury.”

The death marks the territory’s 34th homicide reported so far this year, including 16 on St. Croix and 18 on St. Thomas.

CIB detectives are currently investigating this fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to please contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).