VIWMA says it stemmed the tide of a sewage overflow in Catherine’s Rest

CHRISTIANSTED — St. Croix, USVI) – The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) said today that sewage in no longer overflowing through a manhole in Catherine’s Rest.

“The VIWMA staff continues to work diligently to complete necessary repairs at the LBJ Pump Station in a timely manner,” VIWMA said. “The authority is expecting to initiate cleanup efforts as soon as possible.”

VIWMA repeated “that it is illegal to dump trash, garbage, or debris into manholes.”

“These actions will cause the sewage system to fail, resulting in manhole overflows,” it said. “We would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation.”

