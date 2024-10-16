VIDE and ODR host meeting to coordinate start of CAHS construction

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Design/Build contract for the demolition and reconstruction of the Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas has been executed, triggering the preconstruction phase of the $334 million project awarded to Consigli Benton.

Representatives from the Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE), Office of Disaster Recovery (ODR), Consigli Benton, and other stakeholders met on October 9 to establish a shared understanding of the timeline, producton and approach that will drive the completion of the design, demolition, and reconstruction of the decades-old high school in Sugar Estate on St. Thomas.

“The demolition and reconstruction of the Charlotte Amalie High School is the first of several slated for the island and holds significant historical, cultural, and community importance,” Adrienne Williams-Octalien, the director of the Office of Disaster Recovery, said. “Kicking off this critical project is a key milestone to building back better and fortifying a state-of-the-art educational facility for generations to come.”

The proposal by Consigli Benton outlines a 1,248-day (five-year) project schedule that includes finalization of the design, demolition, and construction.

The project will be coordinated through the Super PMO, VIDE, and the Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance with input from the community and other key stakeholders.

“This marks an exciting time for the Virgin Islands Department of Education as we move forward with the execution of the Design/Build contract for the demolition and reconstruction of Charlotte Amalie High School. I am thrilled to see this long-anticipated project coming to life, as it will provide our children with modern, state-of-the-art learning environments that foster academic growth and development, Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington said. “Our students and staff deserve nothing less, and this is a significant step in creating conducive educational spaces.”

To facilitate a streamlined and concerted approach to starting and completing the project, the VIDE, in collaboration with contractor Consigli Benton, will host a two-day launch event next week on October 22nd and 23rd to engage local contractors, the community, and other key stakeholders.

The Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery says it “remains committed to supporting the residents of the Virgin Islands through recovery and reconstruction efforts, ensuring a resilient and sustainable future for the territory.”